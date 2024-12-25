Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:UTF opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.