Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

