Q3 Earnings Forecast for J. M. Smucker Issued By DA Davidson

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

SJM opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

