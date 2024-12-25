First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.