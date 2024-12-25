Q2 Earnings Forecast for Campbell Soup Issued By DA Davidson

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

