Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for PNC Q3 Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.81.

NYSE PNC opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total value of $228,205.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

