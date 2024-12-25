Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BTCS FY2025 Earnings

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BTCS in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.08. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.28% of BTCS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $76,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,185.15. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

