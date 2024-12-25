Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for NBIX FY2027 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 67,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.