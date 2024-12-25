Equities Analysts Set Expectations for USNA Q1 Earnings

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $698.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. BOKF NA raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 99.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

