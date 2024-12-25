Zacks Research Predicts Gentex’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 173.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

