Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AM Earnings

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

AM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE AM opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,856,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after acquiring an additional 251,987 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,578,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

