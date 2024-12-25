Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
Shares of FLXS opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
