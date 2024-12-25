FY2029 Earnings Forecast for ENTA Issued By HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.62) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $41,444.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,202.28. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $122,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

