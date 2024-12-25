Raymond James Has Positive Outlook of TSE:OR FY2025 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OR opened at C$26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$17.41 and a 1 year high of C$29.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -52.00%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

