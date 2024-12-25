What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for Xcel Brands Q3 Earnings?

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

