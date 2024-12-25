Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 23.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) were up 23.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.12). Approximately 689,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 244,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).
Indus Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70.
Indus Gas Company Profile
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indus Gas
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.