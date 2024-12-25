Insulet (PODD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2024 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $269.00 to $304.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Insulet is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.0 %

Insulet stock opened at $263.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.50. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

