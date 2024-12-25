HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for ACRS FY2024 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,567.50. This trade represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 531,427 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,912,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.