Q2 Earnings Forecast for WGO Issued By DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

WGO stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.