What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for enGene Q1 Earnings?

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for enGene in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enGene’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGN. Raymond James started coverage on enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a current ratio of 19.52. enGene has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 10,000 shares of enGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 41,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,584.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,970.23. This trade represents a 2.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 420,965 shares of company stock worth $2,651,103. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in enGene by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in enGene by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 619,100 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the second quarter worth about $4,715,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

