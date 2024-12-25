Q4 Earnings Estimate for STERIS’ Issued By Atb Cap Markets

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

About STERIS’

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.