Sandstorm Gold FY2024 EPS Forecast Lowered by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

