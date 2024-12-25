Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CNP Q1 Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

NYSE:CNP opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

