Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Bruker FY2024 Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,981,000 after buying an additional 2,521,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after acquiring an additional 318,808 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,481,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 779,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

