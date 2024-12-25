What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for RVPH FY2024 Earnings?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of RVPH opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

