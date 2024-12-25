Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 37.5% – Here’s What Happened

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) rose 37.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 5,949,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 1,479,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

