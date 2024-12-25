FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Decreased by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.86.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.69 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

