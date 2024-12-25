Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:FRX

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.32 million, a P/E ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.67. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$15.43.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade acquired 15,816 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.43 per share, with a total value of C$54,248.88. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,840.00. Insiders acquired a total of 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $157,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

