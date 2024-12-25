Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton FY2024 Earnings

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of HAL opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

