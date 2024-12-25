Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for SPXC Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPXC. Sidoti downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.