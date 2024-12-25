Q2 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts Lowered by Zacks Research

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $6.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2027 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.60) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.52 and its 200 day moving average is $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

