FY2024 EPS Estimates for BrainsWay Boosted by HC Wainwright

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrainsWay in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWAY

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 48.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BrainsWay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.