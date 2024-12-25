DA Davidson Comments on Toro’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Toro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Toro’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTC. Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 37,332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 469,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Toro by 682.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 420,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 11,970.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth $29,146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,166,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

