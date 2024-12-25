Analyzing Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:ELDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 15.23% 11.49% 6.95% Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Eldorado Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.85 billion 2.39 $416.30 million $0.61 15.46 Eldorado Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

63.7% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eldorado Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Eldorado Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

