Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Basf to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BASFY

Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.