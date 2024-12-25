Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DEO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo
Diageo Price Performance
DEO opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.