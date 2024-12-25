TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.