Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 173,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

