Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

KYTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

