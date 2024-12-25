Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

