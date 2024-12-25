Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) vs. NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Critical Contrast

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

NEXT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Risk and Volatility

NEXT has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Burberry Group 1 2 1 1 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NEXT and Burberry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEXT and Burberry Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT $6.83 billion 2.37 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Burberry Group $3.73 billion 1.17 $339.39 million N/A N/A

NEXT has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burberry Group beats NEXT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT



NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women’s, men’s, children’s, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Burberry Group



Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

