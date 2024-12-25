First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several brokerages have commented on FFWM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $490.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

