Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Swiftmerge Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.86 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.21 Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A N/A $3.42 million ($0.02) -350.00

Profitability

Swiftmerge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Swiftmerge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Swiftmerge Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

