CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

CBLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Stock Up 1.0 %

CBLL stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. CeriBell has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.