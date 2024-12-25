EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Greenridge Global

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Greenridge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

EUDA Health stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. EUDA Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

EUDA Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.