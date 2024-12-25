EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Greenridge Global

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Greenridge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
EUDA Health Stock Performance
EUDA Health stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. EUDA Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.
EUDA Health Company Profile
