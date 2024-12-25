GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.15. GDS shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 44,933 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GDS

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.