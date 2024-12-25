TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $63.33. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 243,741 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,417 shares of company stock worth $2,240,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,086,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

