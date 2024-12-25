USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.38, but opened at $31.50. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 34,045 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $698.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14,068.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

