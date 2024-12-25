BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.44. BW LPG shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 196,107 shares changing hands.

BW LPG Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

BW LPG Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BW LPG during the third quarter worth $183,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 644.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

