BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.44. BW LPG shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 196,107 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
