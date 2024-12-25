Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 73297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adient

Adient Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adient by 583.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Adient by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.